Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar & Future Headlining Rolling Loud Miami 2022

Outdoor festival season is fast approaching, and the popular Rolling Loud Miami Festival has made a big announcement about its lineup which will boast Kanye West, Kendrick Lamar, and Future as the headliners.

In a press release, the organizers of the Miami edition of the multi-city music festival announced their full lineup for their 2022 concert, which is set to take place from July 22nd to July 24th at the Hard Rock Stadium. The trifecta of headliners in West, Future, and Lamar stood out in the announcement.

Ye aka Kanye West will be the main act to close out the show on Friday, Future will headline the festival on Saturday and Kendrick Lamar will close it out on Sunday. For West, this appearance will be the first at the Miami edition after joining Future as a special guest during his set at Rolling Loud California in 2021 and follows the listening event for Donda 2 which he held in collaboration with Rolling Loud last week. Kendrick Lamar looks to follow up his standout performance at the 2022 Super Bowl Halftime Show produced by Dr. Dre.

Rolling Loud Miami 2022 being held again at the Hard Rock Stadium in the Miami Gardens area will mean there will be more expanded entertainment offerings from the organizers. Last year’s edition played host to numerous celebrity attendees including Rihanna, Diddy as well as NBA players James Harden and Tyler Herro. The festival also played host to the WWE, which held two climactic bouts that aired during their Smackdown television program on FOX. The early-bird ticket presale has already sold out, and general ticket sales to the public will open on March 7th.

The 2022 edition marks the second year since Rolling Loud Miami returned to having in-person concerts, having halted like other festival events in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The upcoming three-day festival also boasts a star-studded lineup throughout, featuring 2 Chainz, Saweetie, Lil Yachty, and Gucci Mane among them. Also making their return to the Rolling Loud Miami stage will be Kodak Black and DaBaby, whose appearance at last year’s event was marked by homophobic comments he made during the set that caused a sustained backlash against him in addition to having Tory Lanez as a surprise guest. The appearance by Lanez violated a protective order against him that was meant to protect Megan Thee Stallion, who was also a Rolling Loud Miami performer.