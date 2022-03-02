HHW Gaming: Capcom Is Boosting The Terror With Next-Gen Versions of ‘RE2’, ‘RE3’ and ‘RE7’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Capcom, the Japanese video game developer that loves to scare the sh*t out of us with its Resident Evil games, has decided to make them even more terrifying.

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 remakes, and RE7: Biohazard were already games many wouldn’t dare play in the dark due to how insanely terrifying they are. On Wednesday (Mar.2), Capcom announced it would reintroduce those games by making each one look even more horrifying with next-gen updates.

Yaaaay.

All three next-gen versions of those games will arrive on PS5, Xbox Series X|S sometime later this year, Capcom announced, touting cutting-edge features like ray tracing, high frame rate, and 3D audio. So all of those jump scares you encountered, those gruesome cut scenes, and the sounds of Mr. X, Nemesis, or the Baker Family footsteps haunting you will sound even more terrifying than before. PlayStation 5 owners will not only enjoy those new performance upgrades but will get to experience new Haptic Feedback and Adaptive Triggers thanks to the PS5’s fantastic DualSense controller.

Also announced, if you already purchased any of those titles on previous console generations, Capcom is blessing you with an additional upgrade to next-gen for FREE99 via the PS4 to digital PS5 upgrade option or Xbox Smart Delivery. That’s welcoming news for those brave enough to subject themselves to the world of survival horror once again, and yes, there are gamers out there who love to give themselves heart palpations in the name of video game entertainment.

Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 Remake, and RE7: Biohazard helped put the franchise back on course bringing it back to its survival horror roots it abandoned with the Resident Evil 6. The most recent addition, Resident Evil: Village, kept that momentum and was well-received by critics and fans of the franchise and has received many nominations and accolades.

This is excellent news, but what’s up with that Resident Evil 4 Remake? We are still waiting to see something about that game, and we strongly feel some information is coming, so stay tuned.

—

Photo: Capcom