HHW Gaming: ‘God of War’ Live-Action TV Series Being Shopped To Amazon Prime

We can expect to be hearing Kratos scream boooooooyyyy in a live-action television series soon.

PlayStation Productions is hard at work turning popular video game properties into big-budget Hollywood productions. Per Deadline, a live-action television series based on Sony Santa Monica’s popular God of War video game franchise is currently being shopped to Amazon Prime.

No deal has been made yet, but don’t be shocked if Amazon hits the start button on the show that will be helmed by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) plus The Wheel of Time showrunner Rafe Judkins. Based on a synopsis from PlayStation, the show will bring 2018’s fantastic God of War game to the small screen.

Per PlayStation:

Starting with the release of ‘God of War’ in 2005 on PlayStation 2, Santa Monica Studio has created seven games across multiple platforms. Up to the most recent release in 2018, the franchise focused on Kratos’ journey in the Greek world, following a path of vengeance as a result of being tricked into killing his family by the Olympian gods. Now, living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.

The still fairly new movie/television studio experienced success with its Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland. It also has an HBO original series based on The Last of Us video game starring Pedro Pascal coming soon. It also just announced Peacock would be home to its comedy/action series based on Twisted Metal starring Anthony Mackie.

The renaissance of video games in Hollywood is apparent. Paramount+ is set to drop its Halo TV series. Mortal Kombat made its triumphant return to the big and small screen in 2021. Amazon has a show based on the Fallout video game franchise in the works. Netflix is developing a Resident Evil original series, and last but not least, the Sonic The Hedgehog movie was surprisingly good that it spawned a sequel and spinoff television show.

It looks like that dreaded video game curse for movies and television shows is finally dead.

Photo: Santa Monica Studio / God of War: Ragnarok