Monica Ft. Rick Ross – “Anything (To Find You)” [Video]

Monica Featuring Rick Ross – Anything (To Find You)

So it’s finally here, the video for the song that gained some controversy when Monica decided to put Lil Kim on her single that sampled The Notorious B.I.G’s “Who Shot Ya” and Biggie’s mom shut it down.

“Anything (To Find You)” now features Rick Ross on the record. That means that Voletta Wallace would rather Rozay jack a few lines and ad libs from her son, instead of the lady that was connected to him when he was alive. Oh well, who are we to judge? Tell us how you feel about the Missy-produced single.