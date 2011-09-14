T.I. Reveals “Power & Beauty” Book Cover

T.I. – “Power & Beauty

T.I. is the latest rapper to try his hand at writing lines for something other than spitting rhymes.

After the recent releases of Jay-Z’s: Decoded, Prodigy’s: My Infamous Life, and Ice-T‘s: A Memoir of Gangster Life and Redemption, it’s only a good thing when an artist pushes the boundaries of their talents and hip hop even further.

Following Tip’s latest bid in the pen, it looks like he had plenty of time to pen a fictional love story of two friends growing up in the streets of Atlanta.

Typically, authors inject aspects of themselves into every project so I think it’s safe to say the book will bear many reflections of Clifford’s personal life even though the fictional tag has been placed on it.

I’m sure ATLiens in particular will be able to connect with the mention of our city streets and landmarks throughout Fulton County made famous by T.I.’s catalog of music. Bowen Homes is no more and neither is The Bounce, but I’m sure we’ll get a some Cascade love and some similar Lauren London car scene type scenarios!

Here’s the cover for Power & Beauty: A Love Story Of Life On The Streets. It’s written by T.I. and David Ritz. The novel will be in stores on October 18th. Raise ya pens. The kang back.