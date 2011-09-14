Kanye West, Rhymefest & Kim Kardashian Puppet TV Show Behind The Scenes [Video]

Behind the Scenes of Kanye West, Rhymefest, Kim Kardashian Puppet TV Show

A few years back Kanye West and fellow Chicago rapper Rhymefest were working on a puppet TV show called Alligator Boots for Comedy Central.

While the television show never left the cutting room floor, here’s a 9-minute clip featuring ‘Ye and Fest discussing ideas, Kim Kardashian dressed as Princess Leia and a Barry White puppet.

Who knows why the show never aired, but it might have been funny. Check out the clip here:

