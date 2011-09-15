Game Announces Title of Fifth Album [Video]

Game Announces Title of Fifth Album

The R.E.D. Album is still saturating radio waves but The Game has already released the title to his 5th and last album with Interscope Records during a video chat session on Tuesday night.

“The next album is called Soundtrack to Chaos,” he announced while in the lab with production team 1500 or Nothin’, who produced R.E.D.’s “Martians vs. Goblins.”

Dig this though, Soundtrack to Chaos will be Game going solo dolo. No featured guests. That’s a bold statement especially since the only criticism I’ve heard regarding the R.E.D. Album is the fact that is has a slew of high powered heads on it including Lil Wayne, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Young Jeezy, Chris Brown, Kendrick Lamar, Tyler The Creator, Rick Ross, Big Boi and E-40.

“No features—none. In my dream world, it would be all produced by [1500 or Nothin’]. Fawk it. It’s my last album on Interscope. No features, nobody to clear. That’s it. Once the samples good, we good. Nobody on the hook except us. No Weezy, Jeezy, Drake, no singer, no nothing—just us. That’s it.”

As far as production goes, you already know Game wants to leave Jimmy with one last banger to remember him by before he sets sail for Cash Money Records.

“I want all the beats to be just stupid, noisy Isht, not no regular Isht. The Isht gotta make a ni**a like, ‘Damn, this album is just crazy.’ Album number five.”

If anybody can do an album with no features it would be The Game. This is the same man that brought you “400 Bars”. He even previewed the new material by spitting a verse.

“Somebody tell ‘em that Michael Jackson is alive/ Somebody tell ‘em that Tupac never died/ Somebody tell ‘em that Big is in my ride.”

For more samples of what the “Soundtrack to Chaos” might sound like, just turn to CNN and listen to our government representatives try to make sense of what the hell to do about our broken *ss economy. Put a west coast beat of your choice behind it, and your more than halfway there!