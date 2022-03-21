MAGA Stooge & Former Struggle Rapper Kid Rock Says He Can’t Be Canceled

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tucker Carlson, he of punchable face, knows how to stir up dust when it’s time to go on air. In an upcoming interview, the Fox News host sits down with Kid Rock who boasts that no matter how hard folks try that he can’t and won’t ever be canceled.

Carlson, who is really excited to have the MAGA rocker and former struggle rapper on his program, tweeted out a teaser that zeroes in on Kid Rock’s bold assertion.

“I am uncancelable,” Kid Rock says to Carlson in the clip. “I’m not in bed with any big corporate things. At the end of the day, there’s nobody I’m beholden to…no record companies, no corporate interests, no nothing. You can’t cancel me. I love it when they try.”

As most know, those who lean on the conservative side of political ideology targeted so-called “cancel culture” as an enemy of freedom and liberties as it connects to free speech. However, the idea that folks are swirling around the chum in the water that is Kid Rock in order to cancel him seems absurd as he’s a musical and political non-factor during this stage of his baffling career. Seriously, try to name a Kid Rock song that matters. Bring up a time he did something noteworthy, even for his side of “‘Murrica First!”

types.

Exactly.

If you must, the clip in question can be viewed below. Tune in to the disaster that is Tucker Carlson Tonight at 8 PM ET if you like torturing your eyes and ears.

Photo: Getty