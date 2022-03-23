XUPERMASK Launching First-Ever Los Angeles Pop-Up Experience

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

XUPERMASK, the high-end facemask and apparel brand from will.i.am, Jose I. Fernandez, and Honeywell, made quite a splash last year with their sought-after face covering, which makes sense considering the public health scenario. This week, XUPERMASK will offer its first-ever pop-up experience in Los Angeles, giving prospective buyers an exclusive look at the masks and other items for purchase.

Now extending beyond maks, XUPERMASK now boasts an offshoot in the name of XUPERGEAR, a clothing line with hoodies and shirts with an attached mask sporting a variety of functions and reliable protection. The brand is also proud to announce XUPERFAB masks, featuring a dazzling array of patches, scent stickers, earbud holders, and more.

In celebration of XUPERMASK’s one-year anniversary, the pop-up experience will kick off this Thursday (March 24) with will.i.am and Fernandez hosting the opening festivities at fashion house Cookies n Kicks in Los Angeles. It is the launch of an eight-day retail experience where customers will have first dibs on the offerings. Everything displayed on-site will be available for purchase over the duration of the experience.

The features of XUPERMASK alone make this a must-visit destination for those into tech and fashion. The masks boast vast adjustability for all kinds of face shapes, noise-canceling audio and microphone functions, Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity, LED lights, and much more. Check out the specs here.

Learn more about XUPERMASK here.

Details of the XUPERMASK and XUPERGEAR weekend activation can be viewed below. The address for the pop-up retail experience is7452 Melrose Avenue Los Angeles, Calif.

Thursday, March 24th, 2022

Opening Event

Personal Appearances by will.i.am + Jose Fernandez

5-5:30pm

Friday, March 25th, 2022

XUPERMASK Limited Edition New Colors

Pre-Sale Only at Pop-Up

11am – 6pm

Saturday, March 26th, 2022

XUPERFAB Patch Graffiti Artist Come Make Your Own

1pm-6pm

Sunday, March 27th, 2022

XUPERMASK celebrated LA Creatives Meet Local Artists

11am – 6pm

—

Photo: XUPERMASK