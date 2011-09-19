Amber Rose Visits Ghana, Teaches ‘Girl Power’ At Local School [Photos]



Amber Rose In Ghana

Amber Rose took her talents to Ghana this weekend where she visited a local all-girls school and offered words of encouragement to the ladies.

Rose, who recently made headlines after yet another nude scandal, shook off the negative press and traveled to Africa where she was welcomed with open arms.

Speaking on her warm welcome, Rose took to Twitter to write,

“The guys played the drums for me & said they wanted to Welcome me home, naturally I told them I wasn’t from Africa & They said “We r all brothers & sisters everyone comes from Africa Welcome home Amber” #Deep.”

She later posted pictures of her journey including one of her at an Islamic school where she spoke on her mistakes and encouraged young ladies not to follow in her past footsteps.

I” went & spoke 2 young girls at an Islamic school in Ghana today about Girl Power education & not falling into the wrong lifestyle as I did as a young girl. I made a lot of mistakes in my life & they’ve come back to haunt me, but now I have the opportunity 2 talk to girls all over the world & to let them know that they should chose a better way & not follow in my footsteps. These girls are Awesome & it was a true blessing meeting them today they have inspired me! #InspireGirls #GirlPower :-)”

Check out pictues of Amber Rose in Ghana below.

