J. Cole Ft. Missy Elliott – “Nobody’s Perfect” [Audio]

J. Cole’s “heating up like that left over lasagna” and “is only getting texted and stressed over Rihannas.”

Here’s a new joint from Cole World which drops next Tuesday. This one features Missy Elliott as the Roc Nation emcee croons with her. Let us know if this song gets you more excited about The Sideline Story.