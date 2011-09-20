Beyonce And Tina Knowels Speak On Their New Clothing Line And Pregnancy [Video]

Beyoncé and Tina Knowles chatted with CNN during the London debut of their House of Deréon clothing line.

Beyonce spoke on her new line and how her world tour helped inspire the “Global Nomad” collection, how her attitude towards style has changed, and of course how she feels during her pregnancy.

“It has been the most fun time now that it’s been announced,” gushed a smiling B. “It was really difficult trying to conceal, but now that I can be proud and excited about it, I’m having so much fun every day and shopping—it’s great.”

While Beyoncé has said she does not know the sex of the baby yet, make sure you still peep the video below to see a glowing B and a sneak preview of her new fashion line.