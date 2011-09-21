Big Sean Talks Project With Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y [Video]

Big Sean Talks Working With Wiz Khalifa & Curren$y

Earlier this year fans were hyped up about a possible collaborative project between rappers Big Sean, Wiz Khalifa and Curren$y.

While the three did release a few records in 2011, months have gone by without any word of more music or an official release from the threesome.

In a recent interview with MTV News, Big Sean explains how the collabs began and if fans should even expect to hear more from the three artists.

“We just had a studio bus on tour, me and Wiz and Curren$y. You know, they already did the How Fly mixtape, so they were working on something themselves.” “They were talking about how they wanted a verse from me. I was like, ‘Man, Fawk a verse, why don’t I just be on the whole thing?”

Watch the rest of Big Sean’s interview with MTV Mixtape Daily to find out when Wiz, Spitta and Sean will be released (if ever).

