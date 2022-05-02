Cordae “C Carter,” Vince Staples “When Sparks Fly” & More | Daily Visuals 5.2.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a few months since Cordae dropped his sophomore studio album, From a Birds Eye View, but the young lyricist isn’t about to move on from his previous project and continues to put out work in support of his album.

Coming through with some new visuals to the album cut “C Carter,” Cordae takes it back to his block to link up with his peoples and get a shape up at the barbershop while reminiscing about his struggles growing up.

Back on the Left Coast, Vince Staples keeps his latest album Romona Park Broke My Heart buzzing out in these streets and in his clip to “When Sparks Fly” Vince lays his head on a young lady’s thigh while kicking it on a park bench in the middle of the night. Seems comfortable actually.

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Lil Tjay, Drag-On, and more.

CORDAE – “C CARTER”

VINCE STAPLES – “WHEN SPARKS FLY”

LIL TJAY – “GOIN UP”

DRAG-ON – “PART 43”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “LONER LIFE”

SLIM THUG – “STOP ME”

DRAKEO THE RULER – “BLACK BUTTONS”

NARDO WICK – “KRAZY KRAZY”

GUAP – “BLACK IVERSON”

PESO PESO – “FIRST 48 FREESTYLE”