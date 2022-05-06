Death Of Kevin Samuels Confirmed By Mother

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The news surrounding Kevin Samuels is still trending heavily on social media and now, a member of Samuels’ family has stepped forward to offer the most ringing confirmation yet. Beverly Samuels-Burch, the mother of the popular and controversial media figure, confirmed that her son has died.

NBC News exclusively obtained confirmation and a statement from Samuels-Burch regarding the passing of her son, sharing that she learned of the news ahead of being notified by the authorities via social media.

“That was a terrible thing for social media to put that out. I didn’t even know. I hadn’t even been notified,” Samuels-Burch said to the outlet during a phone call. “All I’m doing is requesting that people pray for us.”

Samuels amassed a 1.4 million following on YouTube on the back of content centered around dating and relationships. Describing himself as an image consultant, Samuels gained notoriety for his harsh barbs towards men and women alike, but the latter seemingly suffered the brunt of his brisk and often pointed criticisms. This in turn villainized Samuels to the larger public, most especially Black women who felt his words were charged towards their group more than their counterparts.

As we shared in our report on the trending news and chatter that cropped up Thursday evening (May 5) around Samuels’ name, Samuels found himself recently in the center of controversy after saying that women past a certain age who were unmarried and without children were considered “leftovers,” thus why much of the reaction towards the rumor and now confirmed news has slanted towards the negative.

While it was publicly known that Samuels was married in the past, there haven’t been any news announcements around surviving members of his family aside from the public statement from his mother shared above.

Kevin Samuels was 56.

Photo: Screenshot.