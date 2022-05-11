Nationwide Tour On Deck For Jack Harlow with City Girls

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Jack Harlow is riding the momentum garnered by his new album by announcing that he’s going on his first-ever big tour, and will be joined by the City Girls.

On Monday (May 9th), the “First Class” rapper announced that he will embark on his first major nationwide tour days after releasing his second album. The Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour takes its name from the title of his sophomore effort, and Harlow broke the news through his Instagram account with the caption, “See you soon.” The City Girls will be joining the rapper for the tour, bringing the energy with their hits “Twerkulator” and “305” on each date save for the show happening in Boston, Massachusetts. The tour is sponsored by Live Nation.

The tour will kick off in September in Nashville, Tennessee, and continue on through October hitting major cities with the final show taking place in Atlanta, Georgia on October 18th. The Louisville, Kentucky artist is everywhere in the wake of the album’s release, and spoke about the making of it with The Breakfast Club in an interview last Friday (May 6th) saying that “he turned down every party invite, gave up all my vices, and worked to put myself and my team in the position we want to be in.” Continuing to talk about the process, Harlow continued: “Coming from Louisville we have a different appreciation for this level of success and I refuse to fumble what I can see right in front of me. He also made a memorable appearance at the Kentucky Derby over the weekend, which included an interview with NBC featuring an inebriated Drake chiming in. Drake contributed a memorable verse on the “Churchill Downs” track for the album, which also features Lil Wayne, Pharrell, and Justin Timberlake. More tour dates are being discussed, according to reports.

Pre-sale tickets for the Come Home the Kids Miss You Tour will be available on Wednesday (May 11th), and tickets for the general public will be made available on Friday.