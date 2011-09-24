Drake Reveils ‘Take Care’ Album Cover [Photo]

Drake Releases Take Care Album Cover

YMCMB rapper Drake released the album cover for his highly anticipated sophomore LP, Take Care, through his website October’s Very Own on Saturday.

Along with the album cover, the Young Money star also released a few words for his fans. Read below:

Feels like it’s been so long. Is life moving so fast in this generation that when we desire something it begins to move in slow motion? Are we just used to getting what we want right away? Or do we require one another to feel right about all that is going on around us? Maybe our anticipation is justified by the fact that we genuinely cannot wait to share a moment again? Either way, your life and mine are scheduled to meet on October 24…I wouldn’t miss it for the world. See you soon. Drake

View Drake’s Take Care cover here:

Take Care is due in stores on Drake’s birthday, October 24th.

What are your thoughts on Drake’s album cover?