HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A$AP’s been one of New York’s most prominent artists for a while now but lately he’s been making more noise for being Rihanna’s baby daddy (don’t hate) and with that came all kinds of rumors and slander that one would expect from the hatin’ ass internets.

Recently the A$AP Mob representative swung by Nore’s Drink Champs podcast for an in-depth two-hour interview in which he opens up about all aspects of his life both positive and negative.

From talking about his time locked up in Sweden to of course being in a relationship with the bombshell from Barbados, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky keeps it a buck when touching on subjects that have impacted his young life thus far.

Here are the 6 things we learned from A$AP Rocky on Drink Champs.

A$AP says he met Fabolous at The Rucker when he was 12-years-old. When he asked Fab for an autograph, Fab declined saying “Nah shorty” and A$AP was hella disappointed. Rocky says he went home and tore down the Fab posters he had put up in his room. That 12-year-old wrath is real, b.

1 2 3 4 5 6 7Next page »