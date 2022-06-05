50 Cent’s Legal Team Disputes Young Buck’s Bankruptcy Claims, Says Buck Fraudulently Ducking Creditors

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The legal and financial dispute between 50 Cent and former G-Unit rapper Young Buck is still going on. If you’re unfamiliar with the dispute, Buck has claimed that he had to file bankruptcy multiple times due to Fif’s business practices and, for the most part, 50 has responded by being petty and ridiculing Buck and implying that he’s homosexual.

“Once he stopped me from being able to make money, I filed another bankruptcy,” Buck said of 50, as we previously reported. “They stopped him from being able to cease-and-desist in regards to me being able to, you know… I included what he claimed that I owed him in the bankruptcy to be able to say, ‘Well hey, if you’re owed this and present whatever receipts or whatever… You will be paid type of situation.’ But that was the only way I was able to go forward with working, so.”

Well, now 50 is doing more than just resulting to immature clownery in response to Buck’s claims. Instead, he and his legal team are outright disputing what Buck has been saying and insisting that it is him who has refused to honor his contractual obligations.

From Complex:

According to legal documents obtained by AllHipHop, 50’s legal team is asserting that Buck did not fulfill the requirements of his 2014 contract which 50 paid him $250,000 for. 50, who claims that he is owed two albums from Buck, wants that money back and is also accusing the rapper of not revealing royalties he received from the music he released.

50 is requesting that the money he claims he is owed not be discharged in Buck’s bankruptcy filing. He wants those debts to be declared non-dischargeable and is looking to be awarded “further relief as it deems just and proper.”

“By failing to disclose the Works and the Royalties, including without limitation at his meeting of creditors and in his petition and schedules, Defendant, with intent to hinder, delay, or defraud a creditor, creditors, and/or an officer of the estate, has transferred, removed, destroyed, mutilated, or concealed, or has permitted to be transferred, removed, destroyed, mutilated, or concealed his Property, within one year before the Petition Date, or property of the estate, after the Petition Date,” 50 Cent’s legal team said in a statement.

One would probably need to be an experienced lawyer who is fluent in lawyer jargon to understand anything in the above quote, but the long and short of it appears to be that Buck is being accused of intentionally hiding his bucks from creditors to avoid paying his debts and fulfilling his obligations to 50.

In fact, 50’s attorneys are also claiming Buck failed to reveal property he owns such as a 2017 F-250 black truck, which Buck claimed was totaled. The lawyers are saying that, along with everything else, exemplifies how Buck “knowingly and fraudulently, in or on connection with the Bankruptcy Case, made a false oath or account.”

It’s all just a big mess, isn’t it?