HHW Gaming: More Than 30 Games Will Be Offered For Free During Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner, and Prime Subscribers who enjoy picking up the sticks are in for a treat, FREE GAMES.

Amazon Prime Day Is Offering Some Free Heat

Starting June 21, ahead of Amazon Prime Day, 25 games, including Metal Slug 2 and two King of Fighters titles, will be free to pick up. When Amazon Prime Day officially kicks on its new dates, July 12 and 13, bigger titles will be available.

One of the games that truly stands out is Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the remastered version of BioWare’s critically acclaimed action/RPG trilogy. Grid Legends and Need for Speed Heat are also on the list if you love racing games.

Star Wars fans, there is something for you as well. Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy, Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast and Star Wars Republic Commando will be free.

Of Course, Amazon Is Still Pushing Luna

Remember Amazon Luna, the company’s attempt at a cloud gaming streaming service? Well, it’s still a thing, and Amazon is still pushing it on people. The Luna controller will now cost $39.99, a $30 discount from the original $69.99 price. If you’re interested, the promotion begins June 21 at 1 AM ET and ends July 13.

We are pretty curious what other games will be free, but we doubt anything bigger than Mass Effect Legendary Edition will be included by Amazon.

Amazon is looking to have another successful Amazon Prime Day sale. According to Adobe Analytics, Amazon brought in $11 billion in total e-commerce sales during the two-day shopping event. Whether that will be the case during this current financial climate is another story.

Are you excited about Amazon Prime Day? Or is inflation and financial uncertainty going to keep you away from the two-day sale? The prospect of free video games is absolutely intriguing.

