Shyne Claims Diddy Lied About “Alleged” Conversation

Somebody’s lying… Former Bad Boy Recording artist Shyne has denied speaking with his former boss Sean Combs. Diddy had claimed that he spoke with his Shyne several weeks ago and that it was blessing that he was finally coming home. He also claimed that “Shyne was in good spirits and couldn’t wait to get home and heat the whole scene up.”

Well Shyne has stated other wise in a press release from his attorney Oscar Michelen. The statement read:

“My client wants to make it very clear that no such conversation between Mr. Combs and he ever occurred. I want it known that this supposed conversation is a figment of Sean Combs’ imagination. He never spoke with me, he never visited me nor would I ever accept a phone call or visit from him. The only way I would do either of those things would be if he stepped up and did the right thing for the victims of the incident.”

Michelen, who speaks with Shyne on a constant basis also added:

“I was very surprised to hear Mr. Combs’ claims about talking with my client since I speak to Shyne all the time and he never mentioned anything about it. Knowing how he feels about Mr. Combs, I know that it would have been very strange for Shyne to have spoken with him and not told anyone.”

Shyne, whose real name is Jamaal Barrow, is now being held in a Federal immigration detention center following his release from Woodbourne Correctional Facility in New York on Tuesday. He had just completed over eight years following a 1999 shooting in Club New York.

Shyne was convicted of first-degree assault and reckless endangerment in 2001 in relation to the shooting, which left a woman with facial injuries. Shyne was reportedly defending his boss who was being disrespected and had money thrown in his face. Shyne claimed he feared for he and Combs’ life, which sparked the shootout.

Diddy’s former girlfriend was also at the club with them at the time as the two fled together. Diidy was also charged with felony gun possession but walked and was perceived by many that he left Shyne holding the bag and the time while he scatted away free.

Since the passing of the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996, immigrants are being heavily deported if convicted of violent crimes. Shyne who grew up in New York but is still a Belize citizen could possibly be sent back to his native homeland depending on the results of the hearing.