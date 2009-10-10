Horrocore Rapper Esham Readies Halloween Release

Hip-Hop horrocore Detroit rap veteran Esham will be returning to engrave his name on this year’s Halloween season with a new hour long creep show experience, Hellaween: Pure Horror. Dropping on CD and digital download on October 13 through Aknu Media, the new album features 17 tracks juxtaposed with gore-laden sound effects and a host of classic horror villains hell bent on terrorizing audiences worldwide. Esham stated,

“The vision was to manifest a project framed around the psyche of these characters while loosely paying homage to the format of classic radio programs like “War of the Worlds.”

Esham also states Hellaween resurrects the best of horror cinemas antagonists while showcasing him and his entire label roster rhyming in character throughout the entire album. The production combines a diversified supply of hard-hitting compositions with esoteric overtones and smash mouth, b-movie swagger sewn together like stitches in flesh.

Esham’s career dates back to 1989 with the release of his debut Boomin Words from Hell when he first began mixing Hip-Hop with hard rock and the dark arts. His “acid rap” style of suicidal storytelling, sexploitation and violent street anthems are considered influential to Eminem, D12, Kid Rock, Insane Clown Posse, Twiztid as well as an entire sub-genre within Hip-Hop.

For more info on Esham , log on to http://www.acidrap.com/. Here’s the track listing for Hellaween: Pure Horror:

01. Jack Lantern

02. The Mummy

03. Invisible Man

04. You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry

05. Attack of the Blob

06. Evil Dead

07. Freddy Krueger

08. Se7en

09. Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

10. Ghetto Werewolf

11. Do you like me?

12. Pinhead

13. Seed of Chucky

14. Van Helsing

15. Frankenstein

16. Zombieland

17. Michael Myers