Steve Stoute, Kendrick Lamar, Naomi Campbell Talk The Advance Of Rocawear [Video]

That’s Rocawear: 99′-11′

Rapper Kendrick Lamar, executive Steve Stoute and stylist June Ambrose are a few of the people that lend their input to this video highlighting the impact and reach of the Rocawear brand started by Jay-Z and Damon Dash over a decade ago.

Naomi Campbell also spoke about her involvement in the ad campaigns and how much it meant to her.

Stoute claims that although we don’t view Nike and Levi’s as urban brands that they reach that demographic without trying. Rocawear set out to reach the urban youth but their classic style and the growth of the brand’s creator helped them go much further.