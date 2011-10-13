Big Boi Makes Deal To Avoid Jail Time On Miami Drug Charges

OutKast rapper Big Boi has reached a deal on Florida drug charges that prevents him to doing any jail time.

Big Boi appeared in a Miami courtroom Thursday where he was sentenced to three months of drug testing, community service and $2,000 in donations to charities.

The 36-year-old rapper’s real name is Antwan Patton was arrested getting off a cruise ship in August when a K-9 dog sniffed out drugs that Big Boi was carrying.

The substances included ecstasy, a cigarette roller with marijuana residue and the ecstasy ingredient MDMA.

Prosecutors say if he remains drug-free after three months of testing, those charges will be dismissed.