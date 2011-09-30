CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Beyonce Celebrates Her Pulse Fragrance Release With Solange [Video]

Leave a comment

Beyonce and her sister Solange recently celebrated the release of her new Pulse Fragrance, and a video of them taking in the festivities has landed online.

The sisters were on hand last week when Beyonce hosted a launch party for her Pulse perfume with Jessica White, their mother Tina Knowles and others in attendance.

Attendees were in for a special treat after Solange took to the turntables to DJ for her big sister.

Check out Beyonce and Solange celebrating Pulse below.

Beyonce , Beyonce and Solange , Beyonce Pulse , pulse , solange

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
2018 Essence Festival New Orleans
Remy Ma Calls The Nicki Minaj & Cardi B Beef “The Corniest”
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close