Kodak Black “Haitian Scarface,” NBA YoungBoy “I Don’t Talk” & More | Daily Visuals 7.19.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Last Friday Kodak Black once again found himself in police custody as he was pinched during a traffic stop and found in possession of 31 Oxycodone pills, and while he awaits his day in court he continues to drop off new work in case we don’t see him for a while.

Coming through with some new visuals for “Haitian Scarface,” KB dresses up as Tony Montana on a boat (not a yacht) before getting arrested by one stunner of a police officer. His man Donald Trump ain’t gonna help him this time.

NBA YoungBoy meanwhile surprisingly keeps things old school for a young buck and in his clip to “I Don’t Talk” flashes a sneaker box stacked with cash (OG sh*t) before rolling in a Maybach with his man in the driver’s seat. If he’s really smart he’d put his cash in a LA Gear sneaker box. Ain’t no one opening that sh*t up.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Wes Nelson featuring French Montana, Mozzy featuring YG, 2Chainz and Saweetie, and more.

KODAK BLACK – “HAITIAN SCARFACE”

NBA YOUNGBOY – “I DON’T TALK”

WES NELSON FT. FRENCH MONTANA – “FLY AWAY”

MOZZY FT. YG, 2CHAINZ & SAWEETIE – “IN MY FACE”

TOOSII – “LOVE IS…”

BIG SCARR FT. NARDO WICK & GUCCI MANE – “YEAH WOAH”

LARRY JUNE – “PRIVATE VALET”

GUAPDAD 4000 – “H*E”