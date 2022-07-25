Entire North Carolina Police Department Resigns After Black Town Manager Hired

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Was the new boss really that bad? An entire North Carolina police department handed in their resignations, citing a “hostile environment” after a new town manager was hired.

It just so happens that the new town manager is a Black woman. The town has two weeks to lock in another police force.

Kenly Police Chief Josh Gibson made the announcement via Facebook on Thursday July 20.

“The new manager has created an environment I do not feel we can perform our duties and services to the community,” wrote Gibson about new town manager Justine Jones.

WRAL reports that Gibson and his full time officers resigned, leaving three part-time officers in Kenly PD to serve about 2000 people. Reportedly, nearby Johnston County Sheriff Steve Bizzell said his team will step up to help out.

Jones has only been on the gig for about a month. We can’t wait to hear what this “hostile work environment” actually meant. Too many TPS reports? Police accountability?

Jones has declined to comment on the resignations.

This story is developing.