Lawsuit Filed Against Dame Dash, Mos Def & Ski Beatz Over Compilation

Dame Dash, Mos Def & Ski Beatz Sued Over Compilation

Hip-Hop mogul Dame Dash, along with rapper Mos Def and producer Ski Beatz are being sued by record label TufAmerica over Ski Beatz’s 24 Hour Karate School compilation album.

According to reports, TufAmerica filed the lawsuit against Damon Dash, Mos Def and Ski Beatz on Wednesday claiming that Mos Def illegally sampled the songs “Hook & Sling Part 1” and “Hook & Sling Part 2,” which were used on the Ski Beatz compilation released through Dash’s DD172 imprint in 2010.

The sample was used in the “24 Hour Karate School” title track and single.

TufAmerica is seeking, compensatory and punitive damages, along with an injunction barring any further distribution of the 24 Hour Karate School compilation, stating that the “24 Hour Karate School” track was released without permission.

This is the second time Damon Dash was hit with legal troubles over the last two months.

He was served papers for bootlegging alcohol, though charges have since been dropped.