After news broke that Rick Ross suffered not one but two seizures this weekend, a number of people in Hip-Hop reached out to wish him well.

Included in that lineup was Young Money who was on set of Birdman’s “Y.U. Mad” video when they got the news.

MTV was on hand to capture reactions from Birdman, Mack Maine and Nicki Minaj who all sent out prayers to The Bawse.

Check out YMCMB talking Rick Ross below.