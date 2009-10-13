CLOSE
The Game Confirms ‘R.E.D.’ To Drop In December

The Game’s been in recent headlines concerning money owed to his legal team. As previously reported Game’s being sued by his attorneys, the Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldsert law firm for over $30,000 in legal fees. Now The Game may have a lucrative way to pay his attorneys the money they’re owed in just two short months. The Game announced via his Twitter page,@Ihategame, that his new album, R.E.D., would drop in December.

He tweeted that the album would debut in stores around Christmas saying,

“R.E.D. album soon, wrappin this mothaf#$%@ up in 30 days ! Jimmy Iovine told me to tell ya when this sh!t drop, Merry X-Mas ! BWS/Aftermath.”

Hurricane Game also made sure to give props to his new Interscope label mate, Diddy, and mentioned that he was also featured on the album.

“& shout out to my new labelmate “Diddy” ! Welcome to the Ice House homie. goodlookin for your contribution to R.E.D.”

R.E.D. is also said to feature Lil Wayne and Gucci Mane with production from Maestro.

