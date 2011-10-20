CLOSE
WIRED LINKS 10/20/11: Jim Jones Proposes, Susan Taylor at NAMIC & More

Bossip: True Or False: Did Jim Jones Finally Put A Ring On Chrissy’s Left Hand In Miami This Week?

24 Wired TV:  Susan Taylor Inspires at NAMIC Conference

Current Hip-Hop: Killa J (ft. Tha Joker) Just Another Day (prod. Wayne On A Beat)

Vibe:  V Exclusive! Webbie Talks About His Last Phone Call With Lil Boosie


Drunken Stepfather: Kim Kardashian Thickness in a Tight Dress of the Day

Madame Noire: Nia Long Asked God to Have Baby Out of Wedlock

Hit Hip-Hop: Interview With Prodigy (Of Mobb Deep) From Indianapolis

The Root: Is Lil’ Kim Too Old to Rap?

 

Black Voices: Beiber Not Allowed To Rap On BET Hip-Hop Awards

Hollywood Tuna:  Lindsay Lohan Might Be Going Back To Jail

Style Blazer: StyleBlazer Beauty: Paula Patton is CoverGirl’s New Celebrity Ambassador (See Paula’s Best Beauty Moments Inside!)


