Price Still Right: Fat Joe Announces One-Man Show, Dave Chappelle Will Intro

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fat Joe is a great storyteller—historically in his music and more recently on social media. So it only makes sense that the Bronx rapper will be starring in his own one-man show this fall.

And to sweeten the deal, the show will reportedly be getting a special introduction by none other than Dave Chappelle.

“The world will be getting Fat Joe at his most authentic, vulnerable, and comedic self on that stage,” Joe told TMZ Hip-Hop. “I’ve always taken pride in my storytelling, but we’re about to take it to the next level. I’m grateful to Dave Chappelle, Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade for their support in sharing my story and helping make this one-man show the biggest event ever.”

Roc Nation and Magic Lemonade are the show’s co-producers while filmmaker Chris Robinson will be at the helm as the director. Joe certainly has plenty of content to mine for the show as a Puerto Rican and Cuban who grew up in The Bronx, discovered Big Pun, became a platinum artist, served jail time for tax evasion and continues to thrive as a rapper, businessman and social media personality.

Joe Crack has a forthcoming memoir titled The Book Of Jose that’s due to be out November 15 and should coincide with the premiere of his one-man show.