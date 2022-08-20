Deshaun Watson Suspended And Fined By NFL Over Sexual Misconduct

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Cleveland Browns will now have to game plan without their star quarterback. Deshaun Watson has been suspended and fined for sexual misconduct.

As per ESPN the Clemson University alumni will have to pay for his alleged behavior. Last year a Houston massage therapist filed a civil lawsuit against Watson, claiming that he had touched her with his genitalia while asking her for sex during a visit to her home for treatment in March 2020. Since then over two dozen other women stepped forward with similar claims. On Thursday August 18 Watson was suspended for the first 11 games of the 2022 season for violating the NFL’s personal-conduct policy. Per NFL.com, the quarterback’s suspension will take effect on Aug. 30, after which he will be eligible for reinstatement on Nov. 28 and eligible to play Week 13 against the Texans.

Deshaun released a formal statement through his team. “I’m grateful that the disciplinary process has ended and extremely appreciative of the tremendous support I have received throughout my short time with the Browns organization,” it read. “I apologize once again for any pain this situation has caused. I take accountability for the decisions I made. My focus going forward is on working to become the best version of myself on and off the field and supporting my teammates however possible while I’m away from the team. I’m excited about what the future holds for me in Cleveland.”

Later he met with the media and professed that the allegations aren’t true. “I’ll continue to stand on my innocence, just because you know settlements, and things like that happen doesn’t mean that a person is guilty for anything,” he said. “I feel like a person has an opportunity to stand on his innocence and prove that, and we proved that from a legal side, and just going to continue to push forward as an individual and as a person.”

Watson will also have to pay a five million dollar fine and undergo mandatory evaluation. Jacoby Brissett is in line to fill in as the Browns’ starter to begin the upcoming season while Watson is unavailable, with Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen currently rounding out the team’s QB depth chart.

