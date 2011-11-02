Jay-Z, Kanye West, Tyler The Creator Nominated For MTV’s First Sucker Free Awards [Video]

Jay-Z, Kanye, More Up For First Sucker Free Awards

MTV is back at it expanding their award show repertoire on their everlasting mission to show BET how it’s done.

Don’t think we don’t know what the Sucker Free Awards are about.

“Sucker Free Countdown,” the only show they have solely dedicated to hip-hop that has been around for years, is becoming the theme for an awards ceremony being held at LIV Fontainebleau in Miami Beach and will feature a special performance from YMCMB.

Sway Calloway will be the host of the show which will highlight the hottest in hip-hop for this year. Voting at SuckerFreeAwards.MTV2.com begins now.

Peep the categories below.

Like a Boss: The Artist That Ran 2011

» Jay-Z and Kanye West

» Lil Wayne

» Rick Ross

» Nicki Minaj

» Chris Brown

Certified Classic: Best Album of the Year

» Jay-Z and Kanye West, Watch the Throne

» Lil Wayne, Tha Carter IV

» Lupe Fiasco, Lasers

» MMG, Made, Vol. 1

» Big Sean, Finally Famous

Club Banger: Song of the Year

» DJ Khaled (featuring Drake, Rick Ross and Lil Wayne), “I’m On One”

» Meek Mill, “Ima Boss”

» Jay-Z and Kanye West, “N—as in Paris”

» Drake, “Headlines”

» Y.C. (featuring Future), “Racks”

Who’s Got Next: Best Artist Without an Album

» Meek Mill

» Kendrick Lamar

» Mac Miller

» Big K.R.I.T.

» ASAP Rocky