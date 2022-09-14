‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed For Second Season at HBO Max

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Issa Rae-created series, Rap Sh!t has been renewed for a second season at HBO Max. The show follows two estranged friends on their journey to become rap stars.

The show stars Aida Osman, KaMillion, Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler and gained the support of online fans.

The show’s creator wrote a statement with showrunner Syreeta Singleton, saying, “We’re so happy to play in the world of ‘Rap Sh!t’ for another season with this incredibly talented team,” Rae wrote, “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder!”

Per Hypebeast, Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max, stated, “We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of RAP SH!T. With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at HOORAE, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

The series is executive produced by Rae and Singleton as well as Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, Yung Miami and JT of City Girls, Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi.

Rae also recently announced that the soundtrack to Season One of the show is now streaming on all platforms, including the fan favorite, “Seduce and Scheme.”