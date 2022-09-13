Another Gucci x The North Face Capsule Collection Is Here

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The North Face have announced a third drop. Two of the culture’s most beloved brands are back at it. Gucci andhave announced a third drop.

As per Esquire magazine the two lines have connected once again for a capsule collection. As per their previous installments the labels merged their identities into a reimagined interpretation of how to brave the outdoors in style. This new collection, titled The Third Chapter, Gucci’s kaleidoscopic aesthetic merges with archival designs from The North Face.

Reimagining adventure gear with a signature multicolored logo seen on sweat suits, hats, backpacks, and hiking boots, the collection is an invitation to make each day one’s territory for exploration. To narrate the third chapter, a group of intrepid explorers were photographed in Iceland’s awe-inspiring landscape. Each photograph is placed in a scrapbook, surrounded by stamps, maps, and hand-written phrases that allude to what occurred during the excursion.

Recording each moment within a travelogue brimming with visual poetry, the campaign suggests how exploration is registered in the mind and stored in the memory as a source of creativity from which to pull inspiration. The same cutting-edge styles are reintroduced in a bold color palette with unique prints, resulting in a youthful and exuberant selection.