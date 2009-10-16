T-Pain Lays “Big A$$ Chain” To Rest

T-Pain has never been one to shy away from the limelight, with his appearance at a recent event proving no different.

The auto-tuned crooner and top hat aficionado signaled an end to one of his more “coonish” ideas, laying his infamous “Big A$$ Chain” to rest in in an effigial ceremony.

The Tallahassee hero arrived in a hearse, regaling all in attendance with Jay-Z’s “Death of Autotune”, a song that has recently caused friction between himself and the “Greatest Rapper Alive.”

Shortly after parking, the rapper turned singer unloaded a coffin in which a skeleton rested, wearing nothing but a white tee, jeans, and Pain legendary chain.