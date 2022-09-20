Mystikal Pleads Not Guilty To Latest Rape Charge

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Mystikal has pleaded not guilty to his latest rape charge and his legal team is defiantly stating that their client is innocent. If convicted, the artist born Michael Lawrence Tyler could face up to life in prison.

According to local outlet WBRZ, Mystikal, 51, pleaded not guilty on Monday (Sept. 19) after charges of rape, assault, and drug possession were levied against him. The alleged incident took place at the veteran rapper’s home in Ascension Parish near Baton Rouge, La.

“My client is innocent of all charges,” attorney Joel Pearce said in a text message last week to the outlet. Pearce has been firm in stating that his client will be vindicated once he has his day in court. The attorney also aims to present evidence in order to obtain a bond for Mystikal, who has been held without bond since July. The rapper was arrested on July 31 at his home in Prairieville, La.

Mystikal was indicted on 10 counts which include rape, domestic abuse battery by strangulation, and false imprisonment. Authorities say they have evidence on their side that supports their investigation of the matter.

Pearce isn’t an unfamiliar face in regards to the rapper’s legal on goings, having represented Mystikal on previous rape and kidnapping charges from 2017 that were later dropped in December 2020.

Mystikal is due back in court on Oct. 17.

