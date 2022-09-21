A$AP Rocky’s Attorney Says He Didn’t Shoot A$AP Relli, Calls “Get-Rich-Quick Scheme”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper A$AP Rocky is sticking to his story that he did not shoot rapper A$AP Relli and someone needs to get down to the bottom of this as soon as possible. (See what I didn’t do there?)

Apparently, two rappers had been involved in an altercation that allegedly ended in literal shots fired. (That alleged altercation may or may not have had anything to do with who jacked whose first name and second initial. This is only my guess because neither one of them could possibly be claiming to be the innovative soul who discovered the cleverness of replacing the “s” in a word with a dollar sign.) But Rocky claims it never happened and this is all a hair-brained extortion attempt.

From TMZ:

The rapper’s acclaimed lawyer, Joe Tacopina, tells TMZ … “Rocky didn’t commit a crime. It was an extortion attempt by a former associate, who threatened to make false criminal accusations if Rocky didn’t pay him.”

Remember … A$AP is accused of firing shots at A$AP Relli during a dispute in Hollywood back in November, with Relli claiming bullet fragments caused a hand injury. Relli is suing Rocky over the alleged incident, and Rocky is also facing felony firearms charges.

Tacopina tells us he has 2 eyewitnesses who back Rocky’s story … not only that Relli wasn’t hit by bullet fragments, but that no shot was even fired. In other words, Tacopina says Relli has made up the story in a “get-rich-quick scheme.”

Tacopina says both the civil and criminal cases against his client are slam dunks … “What will become abundantly clear in the upcoming months, based on facts and evidence, is that Rocky is innocent of these charges.”

Last month, Rocky pleaded not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm. Whatever the two A$SAPS are beefing over, Relli was granted a protective order prohibiting Rocky from having any contact with him. When Rocky’s lawyer asked for a mutual protective order, the judge declined.

Seems to be a lot of drama brewing between the dual A$APS and, again, we should get down to the heart of the matter—at the earliest available convenience.