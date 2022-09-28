PnB Rock Teen Murder Suspect Arrested, Suspect Father Still Loose

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

It has been a little over two weeks since the murder of PnB Rock, born Rakim Allen, in a Los Angeles restaurant. More details are starting to come to light, and the police have identified a suspect and arrested the alleged shooter.

On Wednesday morning (Sept. 28), the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) announced Freddie Lee Trone as someone involved in the shooting, robbery and murder of PnB Rock. Since, and according to TMZ, the LAPD has arrested the shooter, a teen identified as Trone’s son.

The rapper was gunned down in a Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles on Monday, September 12. Reportedly, the shooter removed several of the rapper’s chains before fleeing. The shooter also “demanded property” from PnB’s girlfriend who was dining with him. The authorities are now specifying that Trone was the getaway driver. Reportedly, the father and son bandits were in the parking lot when PnB arrived at the restaurant.

Unfortunately, Freddie Lee Trone is still at large and LAPD says he should be considered armed and dangerous. LAPD’s South Bureau Homicide Division is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect. As previously reported, the authorities were seeking info about any of PnB’s past beefs in hopes of identifying suspects.

PnB Rock was laid to rest via a traditional Muslim funeral in his native Philadelphia on September 21.

Anyone having information on the whereabouts of the suspect or anyone having additional information about this homicide is urged to contact South Bureau Homicide Divisions Detectives Nellie Knight or Matthew Clark at 323-786-5146. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to http://www.lacrimestoppers.org.