Chucky Chuck Blasts Entire Kushstock Festival Crowd With Cannabis Fog Machine

We're pretty sure that crowd was already lifted judging by the theme of the event.

Stage Lights At A Live Music Concert

Source: Pal Szilagyi Palko / EyeEm / Getty

Chucky Chuck epically landed himself in the news cycle after pulling off a zany stunt by getting what was probably an already elevated crowd to an even higher state. During his set at the Kushstock festival, Chucky Chuck covered the attendees in a cannabis fog by way of an inventive setup that used leaf blowers to push out the smoke.

The Kushstock Festival took place on Oct. 8 in Adelanto, Calif., a free event celebrating the joys of cannabis and was presented by the Medicated Barbies. Chucky Chuck worked with a pair of companies in the cannabis space to provide an experience that the 10,000 in attendance won’t soon forget.

From IG:

F*ck a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time [shout] out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF

The video from Chucky Chuck can be viewed below.

Photo: Getty

