Chucky Chuck Blasts Entire Kushstock Festival Crowd With Cannabis Fog Machine

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Chucky Chuck epically landed himself in the news cycle after pulling off a zany stunt by getting what was probably an already elevated crowd to an even higher state. During his set at the Kushstock festival, Chucky Chuck covered the attendees in a cannabis fog by way of an inventive setup that used leaf blowers to push out the smoke.

The Kushstock Festival took place on Oct. 8 in Adelanto, Calif., a free event celebrating the joys of cannabis and was presented by the Medicated Barbies. Chucky Chuck worked with a pair of companies in the cannabis space to provide an experience that the 10,000 in attendance won’t soon forget.

From IG:

F*ck a fog machine we had @elite_solution and @essmokebusters on deck last night at Kushstock in Adelanto nothing but vibes all day mad love @kushstockcali @kushed_out_818 @garage_powder @donutz4dollarz @mikeceo1 @bvrbiexx everyone that rocked with me performed vended or just came to have a good time [shout] out to everybody involved !!!!! #DGAF

The video from Chucky Chuck can be viewed below.

—

Photo: Getty