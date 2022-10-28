MAGA Ye’s Donda Academy Is NOT Closing For The School Year

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kanye’s spiral out of control continues, but thankfully it is not affecting the kids. Contrary to reports Donda Academy is not closing for the school year.

As spotted on Complex, MAGA Ye could probably mess up a cup of coffee at this point, but his recent actions are not going to be a deterrent to his school. Earlier this week Donda Academy’s principal, Jason Angell, sent out an email to the parents of the student body. The message took families by surprise as it announced the institution would be shutting down for the rest of the academic calendar.

“First, we would like to express our gratitude for the community of families and scholars that Donda Academy brought together. However, at the discretion of our Founder, Donda Academy will close for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year effective immediately, Thursday, October 27. THERE IS NO SCHOOL TOMORROW,” it read.

But the school has done a total 180 and will continue with scheduled courses. On Wednesday evening, parents were sent a follow up email confirming the reopening. “Join us tomorrow morning in worship for the return of Donda Academy. With the help of our parents and community, we are back and returning with a vengeance!” The email continued “The children of Donda are going to change the world. Apologies for the late email! See you bright and early!”

According to their website “each day, Donda students learn fundamentals, grow in their faith, and experience two enrichment classes” which is compromised of “language arts, math and science.” Kanye has yet to comment on the grand closing grand reopening.