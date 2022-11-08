Amazon Is Still Streaming The Film Kyrie Irving Tweeted About

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Kyrie Irving’s tweet has put him in the bullseye of cancel culture but the film he referenced is still being streamed on Amazon.

As spotted on TMZ the movie the Brooklyn Net was promoting Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America! on social media but he was met with harsh criticism from fans and non fans alike. Since hitting the send button on the post, the 2016 NBA Champion has taken several professional losses including suspension from his team and being dropped from Nike. Ironically, the picture in question is still available on the popular streaming platform.

The project is billed as uncovering “the true identity of the Children of Israel by proving the true ethnicity of Abraham, Ishmael, Isaac, the Sons of Ham, Shem & Japheth. Find out what Islam, Judaism and Christianity has covered up for centuries in regards to the true biblical identity of the so-called ‘Negro’ in this movie with packed with tons of research”.

Naturally, the Jewish community wants the movie pulled. As reported by The Washington Post the Anti-Defamation League wants Amazon executives to take action. The ADL sent the streaming giant a letter on Friday, November 4 asking that “virulently anti-Semitic book and related-video” be removed immediately. “The book and the film are designed to inflame hatred and, now that it was popularized by Mr. Irving, will lead directly to the harm of Jews,” the letter read. Additionally, the American Jewish Committee has asked their supporters contact Amazon “to reaffirm its commitment to fight antisemitism by removing this anti-Jewish swill.”

Amazon has yet to formally respond to the requests to remove the film. Kyrie Irving has since apologized.

Photo: