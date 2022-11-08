Drake Apollo Show Postponed For Takeoff’s Funeral, Adds 2 New December Dates

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Those waiting for Drake to make his Apollo Theater debut will have to wait a bit longer—about a month. The Toronto rapper has postponed his November 11 show at the Harlem destination in order to pay respect to Takeoff of the Migos, whose funeral is this weekend.

Instead, the show, which is being put on by SiriusXM, is going down in December, and a second date has been added, too. The shows will now be held on Tuesday, December 6 and Tuesday, December 7.

“The Apollo Show has been moved to allow us to pay respect to our dear friend this weekend. We have added a second date for the fans,” read the announced the 6 God shared on his Instagram Stories.

With the Hip-Hop community and city of Atlanta still reeling from Takeoff’s untimely death, his funeral is going to be a major event. Accordingly, the public memorial service is going to occur Friday, November 11 at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena, home of the Atlanta Hawks. Fans will have an opportunity to get free tickets today (Nov. 8) at 2pm via Ticketmaster.

Drake just released a new collaborative project with 21 Savage called Her Loss that has elicited memes and slander.