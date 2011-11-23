Drake Covers Jet Magazine [Photo]

Drake’s Jet Magazine Cover

As if Drake hasn’t been everywhere over the last few years, the YMCMB star takes the cover of Jet Magazine’s Dec. 5th issue.

In the magazine set to hit stores and stands on November 28th, Drake talked about his latest album, Take Care and revealed that he already began working on a follow up.

“I think I’m very hard on myself,” Drake said. “I don’t really give myself too much time to be happy or celebrate.” Like this album, I’m very proud of it. People are giving me great feedback, but at the same time, I’m sitting on my bus already listening to new beats.” “I’m trying to figure out what I could do better or what my next move is. I’m obsessed with getting better.”

Scroll down for a full look at Drake’s Jet Magazine cover.