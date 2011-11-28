Bow Wow Explains Album Pushback, Denies Financial Issues

Bow Wow Explains Album Delay

In a letter to his fans, Bow Wow explained the delay of his Cash Money debut album, Unleashed, and the 24-year-old rapper/actor denied a TMZ report saying that the he owes the government over $91,000 in unpaid taxes from 2006, saying “TMZ saying they are about to runa story on me thats once again ‘Not True’ as im sitting in my beautiful condo as of RIGHT NOW that they said i dont have anymore.”

Read Bow Wow’s letter below:

Its two ten in the morning and im up watching Soul Train.

Before i get into what i came here for, TMZ saying they are about to runa story on me thats once again “Not True” as im sitting in my beautiful condo as of RIGHT NOW that they said i dont have anymore.

(Bow Wow with no home thats like a Slore that doesn’t like d**k) We all know not to believe anything the media writes or blogs its their job to entertain the minds of the simple minded.

But on to whats important, “UNDERRATED” everyone wants to know why its delayed or why is it getting pushed back.

I hear yall jokes “His Isht aint never droppin” it is dropping.

“When I Feel like its right tho” my album sounds nothing like what you’ve heard come out of the camp PERIOD so far.

I know yall want this album just as much as i want to deliver it. The thing is tour just ended like 3 n half weeks ago.

I left studio to tour which of course set me back. I have to mix all the records which i have just now kinda started.

“Sweat” video will be out in a week or 2. Took a minute to finalize all the graphics and detail because of the CGI effects.

Also dont forget im stil working on my tv sitcom with Ice Cube as well. I think people forget i got 2 jobs (Rapper/Ator) hahaha.. Record just went to radio as well.

Not only that but im trying to get India Irie to sing on “Boy Or Girl” being that that sample you are hearing on that record is her.

I figured it would be so meaningful and better with her apart of it live. Its taking so long because im putting my all into it.

This is not just an album its my pain my life my story me in the now how im feeling.

Things are different this time around ima father now to a beautiful baby girl i have so much poetry and new things to share with the world.

Everything that pops up in the news that yall want to hear me touch on i talk about it. I bare it all on this album.

This is my “Classic” Underrated is a classic. This is my best work. So i be damn i put it out and it aint right.

Dont blame my label they have nothing to do with my decision. Birdman lets me be a boss and do what i want.

He my manager so of course he wants the best for me. 2012 ull get it.

In the mean time ill keep you all updated through youtube with my “Underrated” Webisodes.

As for me ima jump back in the studio and get the working. Being that thats all i ever do is work. Love yall and stay away from them damn blogs its bad for your health.

Ima always keep it 100 with yall and let yall know the real on anything i got going on even if its bad if its the truth ill own up to it.

100 and get ready for UNDERRATED YMCMB