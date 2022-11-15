Illumiyeezy: Kanye West Says His Mother Donda Was Sacrificed

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

The Kanye West train wreck continues. Ye is now saying that his late mom Donda West was sacrificed by the powers that be.

As spotted on Bossip, the polarizing figure continues to say some very off the wall things. In a new interview Ye goes to allege that his mother Donda West was taken away from the world as a part of a occult ritual. “My mama ain’t here. My mama was sacrificed” he said. Ye went on to correlate her passing to the passing of several high profile parents or siblings.

“Michael Jordan, what about him?” he asked. “His daddy, right? Bill Cosby, his son. Dr. Dre, his son. Out in Hollywood, a lot of people come up missing. It feels like it might be a lot of that, in order to control, traumatize…They want to monetize and traumatize, and God love me. They hit me, Gap, Adidas, they took all that away. Still, Forbes, who hates me, right, had to write, net worth $400 million. Jesus is king. God loves me.”

To add fuel to the fire he called out some celebrities who he feels are the in bed with the ops. “They can’t control me. They can control Shaq. They can control Charles Barkley. They can control LeBron James. They can control Jay-Z and Beyoncé. But they can’t control me. You see it ain’t no name I won’t name. It’s up” he theorized.

He closed things out by seemingly putting blood on the hands of some of his rap peers. “This truth is gonna be heard. Y’all can’t send none of y’all Meek Mills, y’alls Puffys, y’alls Lil Boosies. None of these names. None of these people that have to listen to y’all because they have legal…I never killed nobody. I’m the p***y that never killed nobody, right? But that means I can say whatever I want and not go to jail.”

You can watch Kanye’s bizarre Q&A below.