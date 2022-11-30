Atlantic Records Accused Of Using Bots To Inflate Views For Don Toliver Video

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Q-Tip’s industry rule 4080 still rings true today. Atlantic Records is being accused of using bots to juke the numbers for Don Toliver’s new video.

As spotted on Complex, the New York based company is facing some serious heat after the release of the MC’s “Do It Right” visual. Several viewers noticed that the video had a glaring amount of suspect comments ranging from irreverent emojis to your typical spam language. As expected, they took their findings to social media and had Twitter calling foul on the Houston, Texas rapper’s name. So much so the chatter got back to him and his team.

One of Don Toliver’s representatives denied any foul play in a statement to TMZ. “Just like other artists and their teams who have been attacked with botting reports, we are both deeply upset and concerned. To be absolutely clear, neither Don or anyone on his team has had any involvement here.” They add, “While we conduct our own investigation into the allegations, we urge Atlantic Records to do the same — to protect the integrity of not only their roster of artists but their reporting metrics. We look forward to sharing more as we obtain more information.”

The record label has also denied cooking the numbers in an email to Complex saying “Atlantic Records has never used bots for any of our artists.” Their current Rap acts include A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jack Harlow, Kodak Black, GucciMane, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Missy Elliot, Big Scarr, and Cardi B.

Photo: Getty