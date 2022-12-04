Keke Palmer Shines As ‘SNL’ Host, Announces Pregnancy

Alvin aqua Blanco is the Director of Content in the Men's Division for iOne Digital, steering Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. Representing the Bronx, he was nurtured by a steady diet of Hip-Hop culture and music. He graduated from the University of Virginia, with a B.A. in African American Studies and Psychology. His prior work has appeared in XXL, The Source, Vibe, The Village Voice, and other notable print and online publications. Other stops in his over 15-year journalism career include BET, MTV News, and AllHipHop.com. Alvin joined iOne in 2017 and continues to always make sure the culture—be it music, business, fashion, sports, sneakers, and everything in between—is thoroughly and accurately documented.

Keke Palmer is having one incredible 2022. While hosting Saturday Night Live last night, the actress went over some of her accomplishments, including starring in Jordan Peele’s Nope, and also revealed that she was pregnant during her opening monologue.

“There’s some rumors going around,” she said from the stage. “People have been in my comments saying Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant, and I want to set the record straight…I am.”

With that, she ripped open her jacket and proudly revealed her baby bump. Congratulations, Keke.

As for the show itself, the boisterous and talented actress starred in some hilarious skits including an ode to big boys, a Kenan & Kel redux and another that put Drake on notice for all the “Tingz” he has mentioned in his songs.

SZA also held down the musical duties (she was also in the Big Boys skit) performing “Shirt” and “Blind,” so this was one very Black, and highly entertaining episode of SNL–at least since Dave Chappelle hosted not too long ago.

See more performances and skits below that you may have missed.