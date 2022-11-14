Keke Palmer To Host ‘SNL’ In December, SZA Musical Guest

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Keke Palmer will add to her already impressive resume next month, as she announced that she will be hosting an upcoming episode of SNL.

During the episode which aired last Saturday (Nov. 12), hosted by Dave Chappelle featuring Black Star as musical guests, the program displayed a bump featuring the news. Keke Palmer shared the promo shortly afterward on Twitter, writing: “Y’all got y’alls wish… guess [who’s] hosting @nbcsnl? I’m so excited for usss yalllllll, couldn’t do it without you.” She ended the tweet off with a heart and smiling face emoji.

The excitement caused the Nope actress to have a typo in her initial tweet, which she immediately recognized and followed up with a reply: “Fck I meant *GUESS WHO damn!” The promo for the episode, which will air live on Dec. 3, also announced that SZA will be the musical guest. The CTRL singer has been hinting at debuting a new album since that 2017 release to her fans, stoking anticipation with a new song, “Shirt” that was released last month. She also released a teaser video entitled “PSA” last week.

For Palmer, the nod to host SNL for the first time is just one more achievement in a storied career. She’s currently hosting her own podcast on Amazon Music, entitled Baby, This is Keke Palmer. The actress also launched her own digital television network last month called KeyTV and has responded to numerous fan requests through social media to cast her in various projects.

More of those fans also clamored for her to get a call from Marvel Studios after her stunning Halloween costume display as Rogue from the X-Men. Palmer has greeted the love with her usual wit with an Instagram post in response to a fan’s wish for her to play Rapunzel: “The internet already has me booked all next year. I’m not available until 2024 at this pace.”